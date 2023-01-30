Drug driver who killed two passengers in crash jailed for almost 10 years
- Published
A driver high on cocaine, Valium and cannabis who killed two passengers after going at speeds of over 100mph has been jailed for almost 10 years.
Taylor Hanlon, 27, lost control of his high-powered Subaru on the A706 near Kepscaith Farm in West Lothian on 29 August 2020.
His car landed upturned in a field. Connor Elgey, 19, and Troi Lawton, 23, had been passengers in the vehicle.
Hanlon earlier admitted causing their deaths by dangerous driving.
He also admitted causing serious injury due to dangerous driving after father and son Andrew and John Goldie - also in the Subaru - were badly hurt.
Tests later showed Hanlon had earlier taken cocaine, cannabis and Valium before getting behind the wheel in the early hours of that morning.
Hanlon, from Bathgate in West Lothian, was sentenced to nine years and seven months.
Lord Mulholland told him at the High Court in Glasgow: "The car was powerful and high performance.
"Such a vehicle requires responsible driving, but yours was anything but.
"You were clearly unfit to drive and were a danger to yourself, the passengers as well as other road users.
"I have read victim impact statements from the families and they are heartbreaking in their terms.
"You have given them a life sentence of grief and loss."
Hanlon, who was already in prison for a domestic matter, was also banned from the road for 16 years and 10 months.
John Scullion, defending, said Hanlon "visibly regrets his actions and the tragic consequences".