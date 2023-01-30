Driver dies after losing control of car at junction in Edinburgh
- Published
A 52-year-old man has died after he lost control of his car in Edinburgh.
The accident, which involved a silver Ford Focus Zetec, happened on Oswald Road, at its junction with South Oswald Road, at about 17:10 on Sunday.
Police Scotland said the driver, who has not been named, was pronounced dead at the city's Royal Infirmary.
A force spokeswoman said the road was closed for almost four hours while officers carried out investigations at the scene.
Sgt Jill Kirkpatrick said: "Our thoughts are very much with the deceased's family and friends at this time.
"Our inquiries into this incident remain ongoing and we continue to appeal to anyone who was in the Oswald Road area, or who believes they saw the Ford Focus nearby prior to the crash, to please come forward."
She also urged anyone who may have dashcam or private CCTV footage to contact officers.