Two men and a woman seriously injured in Ayrshire crash
Two men and a woman have been seriously injured in a road crash in Ayrshire.
They are being treated in hospital following the collision on the A737, between Beith and Dalry, at about 19:40 on Friday.
Two Ford Transit vans - one silver and one white - were involved in the crash a mile south of Manrahead roundabout.
The road was closed for about six hours for the police investigation into the incident. Police have appealed for information from witnesses.
Sgt Stewart Taylor said: "Inquiries are ongoing and I would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident, or who seen the silver van on the road before the crash took place to contact us.
"I would also be keen to obtain any dashcam from drivers on this area of road around the time of the crash on Friday evening."