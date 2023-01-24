Teenager in court accused of police officer's attempted murder
A teenager has been remanded in custody after appearing in court accused of attempting to murder a police officer.
James Docherty, 18, faced a total of nine charges at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday.
The teenager is accused of driving an Audi at police officers on 11 January in Bathfield, Leith, injuring one of them in the incident.
Mr Docherty made no plea to the charges, which included road traffic offences and attempted murder.
He was committed for further examination and remanded in custody.