Man, 18, faces police attempted murder charge
- Published
A teenager has been charged with the attempted murder of a police motorcyclist who was hit by a car in Edinburgh.
Police had signalled for the black Audi A1 to stop in the Bathfield area of the city at about 16:15 on 11 January.
The driver then allegedly drove directly at the officers and struck one of them before fleeing towards Granton.
The force said an 18-year-old man had been arrested in connection with the incident.
He is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday.
The same Audi was suspected to have been involved in an incident 48 hours earlier when it was flagged down for a suspected road traffic offence.
As officers tried to speak to the driver, he drove away from the scene causing one constable to jump to safety.
