Wanted driver tried to kill police motorcyclist
A driver tried to kill a police motorcyclist two days after he sped away from officers who stopped his car in Edinburgh.
Police said the black Audi A1 was spotted in the Lindsay Road area of the city at about 16:15 on 11 January.
But on being signalled to stop in the Bathfield area, the suspect drove directly at the officers and struck one of them. He fled towards Granton.
Detectives are treating the incident as attempted murder.
It came about 48 hours after the same car was flagged down for a suspected road traffic offence on Ravenswood Avenue, at about 16:50 on 9 January.
But as officers tried to speak to the driver he drove off from the scene in the direction of Walter Scott Avenue, causing one PC to jump to safety.
The driver of the vehicle - registration K3 OXK - is described as white, aged 18-22, of slim build, with short brown curly hair.
At the time of the first incident, he was accompanied by a passenger described as a white man of a similar age.
Det Insp Gordon Couper said: "Violence against our people is not tolerated and we can be incredibly thankful that none of the officers involved in these two incidents were seriously injured as a result of this individual's unacceptable and dangerous actions.
"We are appealing for anyone with information to come forward. If you witnessed these incidents, were driving in the areas at the times in question, or believe you've seen the vehicle involved, please come forward and contact police."