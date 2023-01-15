Teenage girl taken to hospital after Methil hit-and-run
- Published
Police are appealing for information after a teenage girl was injured in a hit-and-run in Fife.
The 17-year-old was struck by a dark-coloured 4x4 car on Den Walk, Methil, at about 00:15 on Saturday.
She was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee for treatment.
Police have appealed to anyone who may have information to contact them. They are also keen to hear from anyone who has dashcam footage from around the time of the incident.
