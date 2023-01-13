Man dies in motorbike crash with car on A702 near Penicuik
- Published
A 40-year-old man has died following a motorbike crash near Penicuik in Midlothian.
The collision, which happened on the A702 at Boghall at about 13:25 on Thursday, involved a black Suzuki motorbike and a white Kia Sportage car.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
There was a crash investigation at the scene until 18:00 when the road was reopened. Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage.
Sgt Iain McIntrye, of Police Scotland, said: "Our thoughts are with the family of the man who has died and our inquiries into the circumstances of what happened are ongoing."
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.