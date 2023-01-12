Fourteen charged over Edinburgh bonfire night riots
Fourteen people have been charged in connection with the "truly reckless" bonfire night riots in Edinburgh.
Gangs of youths hurled bricks and petrol bombs on 5 November, while two police officers were treated in hospital for head injuries after youths attacked their vehicle.
It was reported at the time that four teenagers had been arrested in relation to the anti-social behaviour.
But police have now confirmed 14 people have been charged.
In a report Police Scotland said this was for "various offences including breach of the peace, assault, theft, breach of dispersal order, culpable and reckless conduct and firework related offences".
Emergency services attended incidents in the Niddrie, Sighthill, Drylaw and Pilton areas of Edinburgh on bonfire night.
Footage shared online showed perpetrators aiming fireworks at response vehicles and passing cars.
Similar problems were seen in Dundee and Glasgow.
Ch Insp Neil Wilson, Police Scotland's divisional commander for north-west Edinburgh, said: "5th November saw a small minority of individuals across Edinburgh engaged in truly reckless behaviour on bonfire night.
"Inquiries continue apace to bring further offenders to justice and work is ongoing in partnership with the Crown Office to ensure that more serious offences are dealt with at the appropriate level."
Ch Insp Wilson said the investigation was expected to be concluded by the end of January and further updates would be given "in due course".
Edinburgh City Council is now looking at using new powers to clamp down on the sale of fireworks to avoid similar attacks breaking out in future.
Councillors said bonfire night typically sees a spike in such incidents and last year was "worse than usual".
Legislation passed recently by Holyrood will create licensing schemes for firework sales and only allow them to be sold to the public on specific days of the year such as bonfire night, Hogmanay, Chinese New Year and Diwali.
Furthermore, it will allow local authorities to establish "control zones" where setting off fireworks, either by the public or professionals, will become illegal unless for a display "of essential purposes".
Story provided by local democracy reporter Donald Turvill.