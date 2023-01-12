Man in critical condition after being hit by bus in Edinburgh
A man is in critical condition in hospital after being hit by a bus in Edinburgh.
Emergency services were called to the scene on Nicolson Street at about 20:00 on Wednesday.
The 51-year-old was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh and police closed the road to carry out crash investigations - it reopened at 04:00.
Anyone with information or dashcam footage has been urged to contact Police Scotland's non-emergency line.
