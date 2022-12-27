Man found dead at Cellardyke harbour in Fife
A man has been found dead on a beach at a harbour in Fife.
Police said the body was discovered at Cellardyke harbour at 08:30 on Boxing Day. Emergency services attended but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers have appealed for assistance to identify the man. He is slim, around 6ft, with short dark hair and a goatee beard and stubble. He wore a blue t-shirt, jeans and white trainers.
His death is currently being treated as unexplained.
Det Insp Stuart Hunter said: "Our inquiries so far have not been able to identify the man and we are asking members of the public if they can assist with our investigation.
"I would urge anyone who may be able to assist with identifying the man or had seen him in the area to get in contact with officers."
Police said a report would be sent to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.