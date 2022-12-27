Man, 62, dies after being hit by police car in Livingston
- Published
A 62-year-old man has died in West Lothian after being hit by a police car.
The pedestrian was struck by a marked Police Scotland vehicle on Almond Link Road in Livingston at about 22:15 on Boxing Day.
The man was taken by ambulance to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh but was pronounced dead a short time later.
An investigation has now been launched by the Police Investigation and Review Commissioner (Pirc).
The male driver and sole occupant of the police car did not require medical treatment.
The road was re-opened at about 04:30 the following day after inquiries at the scene.
Senior Investigator Steven Carr from Pirc said: "Our thoughts are very much with the family and friends of the man who died.
"Our investigation into the circumstances of this incident is continuing and I would urge any drivers with dashcam footage or anyone who witnessed the collision, to please contact Police Scotland or alternatively the Pirc during office hours on 01698 542900."