Police officers stationed at 'lawless' Edinburgh pedestrian crossing
Police officers are being stationed at a "lawless" junction in Edinburgh until CCTV cameras are installed at the site.
Temporary bollards glued to the road to stop motorists making an illegal left-turn from Leith Walk into London Road have been knocked down by drivers.
Edinburgh Council's transport convenor said he was now very frustrated with the situation.
It follows a local campaign backed by TV and radio host and cycling campaigner Jeremy Vine.
Leith Walk reopened at the junction just over a month ago after being closed for tram works.
Several signs were put in place to stop motorists making a left turn through unsuspecting pedestrians while they cross when a green man is on.
It is understood two people have been hit by cars at the junction in the last month.
Scott Arthur, City of Edinburgh Council's transport convener, said he was shocked when he saw a motorist driving over the pavement at the junction.
He told BBC Scotland: "It's very frustrating that police have to waste their time just because selfish drivers put their own convenience in front of pedestrian safety.
"Vehicles have been striking the bollards deliberately so we are looking into more robust replacements."
He said he hoped the CCTV camera would be installed before the New Year. It will either be in a car at the side of the road or attached to a pole.
The CCTV camera will record each vehicle that turns left at the junction and the council will forward all the footage and registration numbers to the police.
Until the CCTV camera is installed Mr Arthur said the police will be stationed at the junction when they have officers available.
Edward Tissiman is a local resident who walks over the pedestrian crossing on his way to work. He said he had filmed dozens of cars ignoring the signs after nearly being knocked down.
The civil servant told BBC Scotland: "I was really shocked and annoyed because you should be able to walk to work without getting knocked over.
"That was a month ago, and ever since I have been pestering the council and police about it."
He then posted footage from the junction, which was retweeted by Jeremy Vine, who described the situation as "completely lawless and ridiculous".
Mr Vine said: "No left turn; these drivers are going when pedestrians have a green man to cross. Nuts."
Following community concerns, today @EdinPolNE community officers were at Leith Walk at London Road. No road users attempted the no left turn during the officers presence. Many members of the community stopped to speak with the officers to discuss local and wider topics. pic.twitter.com/Yk2wWXrx6B— Edinburgh North East Police (@EdinPolNE) December 22, 2022
Police Scotland confirmed that officers had received a report of a crash involving a car and a pedestrian on Monday evening.
"There were no injuries reported and the vehicle did not stop at the scene. Inquiries into the circumstances are ongoing," said a spokeswoman.