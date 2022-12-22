Man admits killing two in high-speed drug crash
- Published
A man who had taken cocaine, Valium and cannabis drove at speeds of more than 100mph before crashing and killing two passengers.
Taylor Hanlon, 27, lost control of his high-powered Subaru on the A706 near Kepscaith Farm in West Lothian on 29 August 2020.
His car landed upturned in a field. Connor Elgey, 19, and Troi Lawton, 23, had been passengers in the vehicle.
Hanlon admitted causing their deaths by dangerous driving.
He also admitted causing serious injury due to dangerous driving after another two passengers, father and son Andrew and John Goldie, were seriously injured.
Promising chef Mr Elgey did not survive after becoming trapped in the wrecked vehicle. Mr Lawton, a mechanic, died after being thrown out of the vehicle.
The High Court in Glasgow heard that tests showed Hanlon, from Bathgate, West Lothian, had taken cocaine, cannabis and Valium before getting behind the wheel in the early hours of that morning.
Prosecutor Chris McKenna said he had been taking the others to Andrew Goldie's home via the A71 in West Calder, West Lothian.
Mr McKenna told the court he was recorded as travelling at about 111mph in a 60mph zone.
One witness recalled hearing "wheels screeching".
Vehicle became 'airborne'
The court heard he continued to drive at high speed as he neared Kepscaith Farm, before losing control on a bend and mounting a kerb.
He then hit a wall, resulting in the vehicle becoming "airborne".
"The car landed in an adjacent field and repeatedly overturned before coming to a stop upside down," Mr McKenna said.
Mr Lawton and Andrew and John Goldie were flung from the Subaru as it rolled.
Hanlon dialled 999 and claimed his car had "unexpectedly come off the road".
He said he could not get a response from any of his passengers.
Mr Elgey died at the scene from a head injury.
Mr Lawton was found 41m (135ft) away from the car. He had also suffered a fatal head injury.
The Goldies were also found in the field and were taken to hospital in Edinburgh for treatment.
Andrew Goldie, 52, had suffered brain damage, badly broken ribs and other fractures and had to go to a rehab unit to recover.
Mr McKenna: "He struggles greatly with his mobility and relies on others in relation to day-to-day activities."
His 28-year-old son's injuries included a bleed on the brain as well as skull and cheekbone fractures. He also suffered panic attacks.
He was released from hospital on 10 September 2020.
'Highly dangerous and reckless'
The court heard how Hanlon was already behind bars for a domestic abuse matter.
Judge Lord Mulholland deferred sentencing for reports.
He told Hanlon: "You have pled guilty to a very, very serious charge. You caused the death of two people and the very serious injury of two others.
"Your driving was highly dangerous and reckless, especially given the drugs you had taken."
A statement from the family of Andrew and John Goldie, released via Digby Brown Solicitors, said: "What happened that day changed our lives forever in ways many people couldn't understand.
"We just need to trust in the justice system to make sure the right outcome is reached.
"We'd like our privacy to be respected going forwards but we'd like to thank those who have helped us as we try and rebuild our future."