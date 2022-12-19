Police investigate unexplained death in Ratho in Edinburgh
- Published
Police have launched an investigation after the body of a man was found in a village in the outskirts of Edinburgh.
The body was found at about 09:30 in Ratho in the west of the capital.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "The death is being treated as unexplained and inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances."
A cyclist said she was turned back by police on the Union Canal, which had been closed off at Ratho. A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.
