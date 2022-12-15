University of Edinburgh film screening cancelled due to protest
- Published
The screening of a controversial film about transgender rights has been cancelled by the University of Edinburgh following student protests.
Gender-critical documentary Adult Human Female was due to be shown at a lecture hall in George Square on Wednesday.
But the event was called off due to safety concerns after protesters formed a blockade. Police were called but no arrests were made.
The university said it stood by its decision to let the event go ahead.
Adult Human Female, made by independent filmmakers Deirdre O'Neill and Mike Wayne, is billed as an "explainer about the issues, how far things have already changed for the worse for women and how difficult it has been to be heard, to be listened to".
The University and College Union Edinburgh and the university's LGBT+ Pride Society had urged the university's principal, Peter Mathieson, to stop the event being held.
The union raised concerns that the film contained content that was "a clear attack on trans people's identities". It also said the documentary breached the university's dignity and respect guidelines.
About a dozen protesters lined up at the entrance of the lecture hall to prevent the viewing. A showing at an alternative venue was again thwarted by activists.
Those in favour of the event chanted "women won't wheesht" in response.
The university's Pride Society said it backed the protest by an "unaffiliated activist group". A spokesperson told BBC Scotland: "The occupation and all protests around it make it clear that students of the University of Edinburgh will not tolerate transphobia on campus."
The event was organised by University of Edinburgh Academics for Academic Freedom (AFAF), which is made up of university staff. It branded the cancellation a "temporary victory for censorious bullies" and vowed to rearrange the screening for early next year.
A university spokesperson said: "We stand by our decision to let AFAF hold the screening of Adult Human Female. As part of our commitment to freedom of expression and academic freedom, it is our duty to make sure staff and students feel able to discuss controversial topics and that each event allows for debate.
"In line with our commitment to fostering an inclusive, supportive and safe environment for our whole community, we put measures in place to mitigate any risks associated with the event. However, when it became clear that safety could no longer be guaranteed for all present it was decided that the event should not continue."
They added: "We always encourage respectful debate and discussion whenever there are differences of view or opinion and ensure that attendees of all events are aware of, and comply with, the university's dignity and respect policy, so that those wanting to attend feel able to contribute."
Shereen Benjamin, a founding member of the group and senior lecturer in primary education, had been due to join a panel discussion at the event in her role as a member of the Labour Women's Declaration working group, which works to "raise the profile of women's sex-based rights".
She was to be joined by Susan Smith, co-director of For Women Scotland, a campaign group which opposes the Scottish government's gender reform plans.
JK Rowling opposition
A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed it was called to a report of a demonstration at George Square on Wednesday at about 18:00, but no arrests were made. "Officers attended and engaged with those present," they said.
Legislation that aims to make it easier for people in Scotland to change their legally recognised gender is currently being considered by MSPs.
The controversial proposals were previously shelved in the face of opposition from some senior SNP politicians and high-profile figures such as author JK Rowling.
But the SNP resurrected the plans after its victory in the last Holyrood election.