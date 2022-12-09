Pedestrian killed after being struck by car in St Andrews
A 42-year-old pedestrian has died after being struck by a car in Fife.
Police Scotland said the incident happened on the A91 Old Guardbridge, St Andrews, at about 19:15 on Thursday.
The man, who has not been named, was pronounced dead at the scene. The road was closed for several hours to allow investigators to gather evidence.
The driver, a 68-year-old woman, and her two passengers, a 39-year-old woman and a four-month-old baby, were uninjured.
Sgt Jill Kirkpatrick said: "I am appealing for anyone who was in the area with any information to contact us, in particular, anyone with dashcam equipment is asked to check their footage as it could hold images which could assist in our investigation."
