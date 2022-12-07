Cybermen storm museum for new Doctor Who exhibition
Two Cybermen stormed the National Museum of Scotland to help launch a Doctor Who exhibition making its first appearance in Scotland.
Doctor Who Worlds of Wonder explores the science behind the BBC television series and gives fans a chance to see items from long-running show.
The touring exhibition also celebrates the programme's Scottish connections.
The regenerating Doctor has been played by three Scottish actors - Sylvester McCoy, David Tennant and Peter Capaldi.
Ncuti Gatwa, who grew up in Fife, will be the next Scot to take on the role.
Visitors will be able to come face-to-face with the Doctor's most famous foes including cybermen, daleks and weeping angels in the "monster vault".
They will be able to visit at Tardis tech room, and look at the science behind time travel and ask whether it is really possible.
A suit worn by David Tennant as the 14th Doctor in special episodes airing next year will also be displayed at the entrance to the exhibition, alongside companion Catherine Tate's costume.
