Police HQ closed after Legionnaires' disease found
Police Scotland's headquarters in Fife is being temporarily closed down after traces of Legionella bacteria were found.
The large site at Tulliallan, which includes the Scottish Police College, will shut later on Tuesday.
The bacteria, which can cause very serious lung infections, was discovered in shower heads during routine checks last month.
A pipe inspection and a flush of all water systems is to be carried out.
No-one has become unwell as a result of the discovery at the college, a key training site for the force.
All training at Tulliallan will be suspended while the work is carried out and the site will remain closed until cleaning and re-testing are complete.
'Extensive site'
Deputy Chief Constable Fiona Taylor said the decision was taken following specific health and safety advice about the role the site plays in providing residential accommodation for a large number of people.
"While we have no confirmed cases and the risk to people remains extremely low, the safety and wellbeing of officers, staff, contractors and visitors to the site is paramount.
"This temporary closure will allow for a full flush of all water systems to be carried out and further tests done to confirm there is no trace of legionella bacteria.
"While this precautionary measure does impact on probationer training in the short term, it will not affect operational policing.
"We will schedule this essential work to ensure that both our probationer training and wider training courses can resume as soon as possible."
"The site at Tulliallan is extensive, with complex and ageing pipework."
Legionnaires' disease can be caught if people breathe in tiny droplets of water containing the bacteria.