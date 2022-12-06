Boy aged 10 in gang who pushed motorcyclist off bike in Edinburgh
- Published
A boy of about 10 was part of a gang of four people who attempted to steal a motorbike while it was stopped at traffic lights in Edinburgh.
Police said a man in a balaclava pushed the motorcyclist off his KTM bike and tried to take it on Saturday afternoon.
A passer-by helped the 44-year-old biker, who was not hurt, and the thief ran off with two men and the child.
Police are appealing for witnesses, especially people who were on a Lothian bus at a nearby bus stop.
The incident happened on Mound Place at about 16:15 on Saturday.
The gang ran off in the direction of the galleries on the Mound followed the failed robbery, police said.
Sgt Colin Morrison, of Police Scotland, appealed for anyone with information on the incident to get in touch.
He said: "Fortunately no one was injured but this was a dangerous and foolhardy act in busy traffic in an area at a time of day when a lot of people were around.
"We are keen to trace the member of the public who helped the motorcyclist as they are likely to have vital information that could assist with our investigation.
"We are asking anyone in the area at the time which was busy with people shopping, travelling and going to the Christmas market to get in touch if they saw what happened or saw the suspects before or after the incident.
"Likewise, anyone who was on the stationary bus who can help is also asked to contact us."
The three men were aged 16-20, while the child was about 10 years old. He was about 5ft tall, of slim build with blonde, mousey brown hair. He was wearing a light grey tracksuit.
The man who pushed the bike was slim and about 5ft 9ins. He was wearing a black and grey Nike hoodie, dark grey joggers, black Nike trainers and a black balaclava.
The second man, who was also wearing a balaclava, was also slim and about 5ft 7ins. He was wearing similar clothes to the first thief and white trainers.
The third man was about 5ft 9ins and stockier than the others. He was wearing a red and blue puffer style jacket, light grey joggers and no socks.