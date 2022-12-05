Family tribute to Fife motorcyclist who 'died too soon'
The family of a motorcyclist who died after he was involved in a head-on collision with a car in Fife said he was taken from them too soon.
Jamie Murdoch, 29, from Leven, crashed with a VW Golf near Kingskettle on Monday 29 November. The car driver, a 51-year-old woman, was uninjured.
Mr Murdoch's family said: "Jamie was always there for you if you needed him. He was sadly taken from us too soon and he will never be forgotten."
Police said inquiries were ongoing.
In a statement, Mr Murdoch's family said he was a "loving boyfriend, loving son, loving brother to his sister and brothers and a loving cousin".
They added: "He loved his motorbikes, he loved to fix stuff and you would always find Jamie with something in his hands fixing something.
"There was never a day you wouldn't see Jamie doing something or giving someone a hand. He was always there helping out. No matter what the weather was like, he would be there."
Police Scotland's Sgt Colin Morrison appealed for anyone with information on the crash to get in touch.
He said: "Our thoughts remain with Mr Murdoch's family and friends."