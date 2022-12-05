Edinburgh Filmhouse: London cinema owner to make rescue bid
The Scottish owner of an independent cinema in London's West End has revealed plans to buy and reopen the Edinburgh Filmhouse.
The listed building on Lothian Road closed in October after its parent company went into administration.
Gregory Lynn, from Dunbar in East Lothian, has run the Prince Charles Cinema near Leicester Square for 20 years.
He said he wanted to revive Edinburgh Filmhouse as an independent cinema.
Mr Lynn said his bid was "fully costed and fully funded" - including plans for extensive renovations after surveys showed it had fallen into "substantial" disrepair.
He said he hoped the cinema could again host the Edinburgh International Film Festival.
The Edinburgh Filmhouse, Edinburgh International Film Festival and the Belmont cinema in Aberdeen ceased trading in October.
The Centre for the Moving Image (CMI) said this was due to reduced audiences during the pandemic, soaring energy charges, inflation and debt.
The Prince Charles Cinema bid for the Filmhouse will be submitted this week.
Mr Lynn said: "Having grown up and now living around Edinburgh, the Filmhouse has always been a hugely important cultural and community landmark for cinema lovers.
"Our bid is a robust, viable route to bring it back to life as a thriving independent cinema.
"As an experienced and successful independent cinema operator we believe we are the best qualified bidders with the funding, plan and expertise to bring the Filmhouse back to its full glory, with top notch facilities and a secure future."
Meanwhile, supporters of the Filmhouse last month launched a £2m crowdfunding bid to buy the building and save it as an independent cinema.
Their crowdfunding campaign has reached £166,000 with eight days remaining.