Ukrainian refugee cruise ship deal extended
- Published
Ukrainian refugees will spend a further five months on a ship which has been accommodating them since June, the Scottish government has announced.
The MS Victoria is serving as temporary accommodation for families arriving in Scotland from the war-torn country.
The cruise liner is docked in Leith, Edinburgh and is currently housing about 1,275 Ukrainians.
The Scottish government said it will continue to provide "safe accommodation for displaced people" until June 2023.
There is also an option to extend this deal further.
A second cruise ship used for accommodating displaced Ukrainian refugees is docked in Glasgow.
More than 21,500 people with a Scottish sponsor have arrived in the country since the Russian invasion of Ukraine earlier this year, representing 20% of all UK arrivals.
Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton, has criticised the extension.
He said: "This isn't a new life, it's a new limbo. Ukrainian refugees deserve a long-term solution.
"I spoke to aid workers, working in Lviv, connecting Ukrainian refugees fleeing to Scotland with homes and routes out of Ukraine, who have described the Scottish government as being humiliatingly underprepared.
"They wanted the kudos of throwing open their doors but they did none of the groundwork."
Appropriate long-term accommodation is yet to be identified for those living on the cruise ships.
However, the Scottish government pointed out it has provided up to £50m of funding for local authorities and registered social landlords to bring old properties back into use to address the situation.
Neil Gray, the Scottish government minister with responsibility for refugees from Ukraine, said: "We do not want people to spend any longer than is absolutely necessary in temporary accommodation.
"However, we know from speaking to those on board the MS Victoria that it is a safe environment that has built a powerful sense of community.
"We've extended the contract with the MS Victoria to continue to safely accommodate arrivals from Ukraine. Work continues to match people in temporary accommodation with hosts and matching teams are operating on board both ships."