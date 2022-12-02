Former Fettes pupil given £450,000 in damages over abuse
A man who said he was abused by a former teacher at one of Scotland's top private schools has secured £450,000 in damages.
The man, who is in his fifties, said the abuse took place at Fettes College in Edinburgh in the 1970s.
The retired teacher is currently appealing against an extradition order from South Africa where he lives.
The 83-year-old faces allegations of sexually and physically assaulting boys at two Edinburgh schools.
Thompsons Solicitors said it had agreed a £450,000 payout with Fettes College, which is thought to be the biggest single settlement for someone who has raised allegations of historic abuse.
The former pupil, who wishes to remain anonymous, said: "I have waited a long time for Fettes to recognise the abuse that I suffered at the hands of one of their teachers.
"Not just in terms of their public apology but also in the payment of damages. I pursued my case against the school to ensure they fully appreciated the gravity of the harm that we suffered as children there."
The retired teacher facing extradition from South Africa taught at the private school, Fettes College, in the 1970s and also worked at Edinburgh Academy.
'Right outcome'
South Africa approved the UK's extradition request in 2020 but there have been a series of delays to an appeal of this decision by the 83-year-old.
Broadcaster Nicky Campbell, who attended Edinburgh Academy, is one of a number of former pupils at that school who have made allegations about the pensioner.
Laura Connor, who leads Thompsons' historic abuse unit, said: "We welcome the fact that Fettes have finally acknowledged the gravity of the abuse and the ongoing impact it has had on our client.
"It is disappointing that they took so long to do so but we are pleased to have achieved the right outcome for our client in the end.
"We call this historic abuse but the truth is that survivors live with what happened to them every day of their lives."