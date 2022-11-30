Sheku Bayoh: Armed suspects should be contained, inquiry told

The inquiry heard Ms Caffrey agreed it would have been reasonable for armed response vehicles to have been contacted, and for them not to be deployed but to have waited for feedback.The inquiry also heard how a dog unit on scene could affect a suspect. On the day Mr Bayou died a dog unit had been called for.She told the hearing about rendezvous points, and how they are used to make sure multiple units arrive at the scene.Ms Caffrey said it was not reasonable for just one unit to attend, because it was an incident above the level described as "business as usual" given the reports that a knife was involved.Circumstances were put to Ms Caffrey through the lens of what a hypothetical "reasonable officer" would do.Ms Caffrey agreed a reasonable officer would only use force which was reasonable, proportionate, and the minimum necessary.She also agreed that the least forceful option must be attempted or considered and found to be inappropriate in the circumstances before other methods were considered.Ms Caffrey, a former police officer, has been involved in around 150 case reports over the past five years dealing with deaths in custody, police custody procedures and use of force.Racist abuse