Motorcyclist, 23, killed in head-on collision
A motorcyclist has died after he was involved in a head-on collision with a car on a rural road in Fife.
The crash, between a Honda motorbike and grey Volkswagen Golf, happened on the Q67 near Kingskettle at about 16:35 on Monday.
Police Scotland said the 23-year-old man, who has not been named, was pronounced dead at the scene.
A force spokeswoman said the Golf driver, a 51-year-old woman, was uninjured.
The road was closed for several hours to allow collision investigators to conduct inquiries at the scene.
Sgt Colin Morrison said: "I am appealing for anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident, who has not yet spoken to police, to get in touch.
"Any small piece of information could prove vital in our ongoing inquiries to establish the full circumstances of the collision."
He also urged anyone with dash cam footage from the area to contact officers.