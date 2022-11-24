Charity money stolen from Dunfermline woman with incurable cancer
- Published
A woman who has incurable cancer says up to £4,000 was stolen from her charity fundraiser in Fife.
Claire Winter, 44, said hosting the event on Saturday had "given her fire" after finding out she would be on chemotherapy for the rest of her life.
However she was distraught to find a collection bucket of cash "filled with notes" had gone missing from the Crossgates Royal British Legion club.
Police Scotland said they were investigating the theft.
"I was absolutely distraught and my husband was physically sick," she said. "We'd done all that work for nothing."
Claire was first diagnosed with breast cancer in May 2019 three months after meeting her now husband Craig, 46.
Although loved ones including her two children were "shell shocked", she said they assumed the illness would be treated and effectively cured.
The following year she learned the cancer had developed to stage four after doctors removing her appendix noticed lesions on her spine and pelvis.
Claire now receives a host of maintenance treatments including oral chemotherapy to keep her alive -although doctors are unable to say for how long.
"It's just heavy and hard," she said. "The quality of life is nothing to what it was before.
"You have good days and bad days. The mental side of it is even harder because every day you wake up knowing this is the deal you've been dealt and you need to make every day count."
As part of making the most of her time, Claire decided to raise money for the charity CoppaFeel, after being inspired by its founder's autobiography.
She estimates between 150 and 200 friends and family turned up to support her "Not Dead Yet" event, which included a raffle and tombola.
Her father donated a bottle of whisky signed by the band Nazareth, which fetched £300, while Craig - a former professional footballer - raffled gloves signed by Hearts keeper Craig Gordon.
'Absolutely disgusting'
The cash was stored in large pink collection buckets - but not all were brought home on Saturday night.
Claire said she noticed one was missing on Sunday morning and phoned the club.
Although she cannot be sure exactly how much was in the container, she there had been at least £1,500 of large donations on top of many more smaller donations through the evening.
She said: "The club was locked from the party and we knew we were going to get in - I messaged one of volunteers for British Legion who said no one would be in until Monday.
"I assumed it would just be sitting there or a member staff had put it away safe but we couldn't find the pink bucket or the money.
"The whole thing was taken - someone walked out with it and somebody must have seen something."
Police in Fife said they were investigating the theft of a four-figure sum and have urged anyone with information to contact the non-emergency line.
Sgt John Nicol said: "We're appealing for anyone with information on this theft, or if you believe you saw anyone acting in a suspicious manner in the Main Street area, to please come forward."
In the meantime, Claire added that she will continue fundraising for CoppaFeel through her JustGiving page in the hope of raising awareness.
The charity encourages people to receive regular checks in the hopes of catching breast cancer early.
Reflecting on the theft, Claire added: "That was six months of my life, it was hard, hard work.
"Everybody has a conscience and theirs will not be serving them well. It's absolutely disgusting."