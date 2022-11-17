French Holocaust denier appears in Scottish court
- Published
A French Holocaust denier who fled to Scotland after being convicted under anti-Nazi laws has appeared in court in Edinburgh.
Vincent Reynouard, 53, was arrested in Fife last week after a two-year search by French authorities, who are seeking his extradition.
He was jailed for four months in 2020 and for six months in January 2021.
Holocaust denial has been a criminal offence in France since 1990, and Reynouard has several convictions.
It is understood Reynouard is facing further prison sentences for posting anti-Semitic material online.
Reynouard was arrested by Police Scotland officers at an address in Anstruther last Thursday. He is reported to have been living in the town under a false name and working as an online tutor.
He made his second appearance at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday. The court was told that the former teacher had been granted legal aid and was appointing a solicitor.
Mr Reynouard is expected to be back in court next month, with a full hearing on the extradition request scheduled for February of next year.
The operation to arrest him was carried out after a Trade and Co-operation Agreement warrant was issued in France.
General Jean-Philippe Reiland of the OCLCH, the arm of the French police that specialises in hate crime and war crimes, said: "Vincent Reynouard was able to be arrested thanks to a huge effort of international co-operation and, in particular, thanks to our British counterparts.
"Despite the legal difficulties that may exist, the office will not let go of the ideologues who propagate hatred, wherever they are."
The Campaign Against Antisemitism has described Reynouard as a "despicable Holocaust denier who has repeatedly been convicted by French courts".
The charity said his first Holocaust denial conviction was in 1991 for distributing leaflets dismissing the existence of gas chambers at concentration camps.
A Campaign Against Antisemitism spokesman said: "For him to have evaded justice, only to settle in the UK as a private tutor teaching children, is intolerable.
"This is why we worked with French Jewish organisations to secure his extradition so that he faces the consequences of his abhorrent incitement."