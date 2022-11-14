Edinburgh's War Memorial set on fire by vandals
- Published
Edinburgh's War Memorial has been set on fire - less than 24 hours after Remembrance Sunday services were held.
Several wreathes were completely burnt in the fire and Edinburgh's Stone of Remembrance blackened with soot.
Edinburgh's Lord Provost said it was "disgusting and disrespectful".
The Army major who runs the team that makes the poppies and wreathes said he was "horrified" by the act of vandalism outside the City Chambers building in the Royal Mile.
Major Charlie Pelling, factory manager of the Lady Haig Poppy Factory in Redford Barracks in Edinburgh, told BBC Scotland: "This is deeply insulting to the memory of the men and women the memorial is meant to remember. I'm absolutely horrified."
It is understood CCTV in the area is now being checked and witnesses are being urged to come forward.
Lord Provost Robert Aldridge said: "Yesterday it was my honour to lay a wreath on behalf of the City of Edinburgh to remember those who served and sacrificed so much.
"The vandalism discovered this morning not only to the recently laid wreaths but also Edinburgh's Stone of Remembrance is disgusting and disrespectful.
"We remain at a loss for the reasons someone could do something like this which has caused a lot of upset for everyone who respects the memories of all who serve their country. We have reported this to the police and would urge anyone who knows anything about what happened to contact them."
Police Scotland confirmed they were investigating the incident.
Ex-servicemen and women make the wreathes.
Money raised from selling poppies helps support vulnerable ex-servicemen and women - and their families.