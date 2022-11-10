Bomb squad called to Edinburgh city centre as Waverley evacuated
- Published
A bomb disposal unit has been called to Princes Street in Edinburgh after a man acting suspiciously was reported to police.
An area near Edinburgh Waverley was sealed off by Police Scotland, who evacuated the railway station on Thursday evening.
An Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team was called to scene after a suspect bag was found.
Police said a cordon was put in place as a "precaution".
In a statement posted on social media, Edinburgh Police said officers were called to Princes Street at around 17:30 following a report "that a man was acting suspiciously".
It continued: "A bag was later found nearby and a cordon has been put in place as a precaution.
"Officers are in attendance and have called EOD."
Stagecoach said its buses had been diverted away from Edinburgh Bus Station as a result of the incident.
The station reopened shortly before 20:30, though buses were still unable to reach stops near the Scott Monument on Princes Street.
Edinburgh bus station is now open but all Edinburgh services cannot service the stops at the monument due to police incident.— Stagecoach East Scotland (@StagecoachEScot) November 10, 2022
The firm posted on Twitter: "Following the police dealing with an incident at Edinburgh Waverley a few minutes ago, all lines have now reopened.
"We're sorry if your service was cancelled or you've experienced a delay to your journey."
Network Rail announced at 21:00 that all train services are running as normal, but that the station can only be accessed via the Market Street entrance.