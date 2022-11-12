A pet food bank saved me from having to give up my cats
- Published
Chris Forrest feared he would have to give up his beloved cats because he could no longer afford to feed them.
So the 43-year-old was "very relieved" when he discovered a pet food bank was being set up in his neighbourhood.
"I would go without so my boys had food," he said.
"They are like my children and I don't know what I would do if I were to lose them. I'm welling up just thinking about it."
Chris, who lives in Granton in Edinburgh, has four male cats - two five-year-old brothers called Galaxy and Shadow, and two four-year-olds called Leo and Sol.
He is on employment and support allowance as he is unable to work due to severe anxiety and depression.
Chris told BBC Scotland that his pets help with his mental health.
"The cats keep me going - they interact with me and get me up in the morning as they need fed.
"I'm in a much better place having them, I'm more chilled out and relaxed.
"They are so loving and give me cuddles and I burst out laughing watching them play together."
When Chris' benefits were cut after the Covid pandemic, he worried about how he was going to feed his cats.
So he went to the Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home and they gave him pet food.
They have now set up 66 pet food banks in community centres across central Scotland, the Lothians and the Scottish Borders.
These are run by Mike Dougan, the Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home's community outreach and development manager.
He started the project when he discovered people were sharing the food they got from food banks with their pets.
"A pet is part of the family and every pet we can feed is a pet that can stay in a loving, warm, safe home without fear," he said.
He urged anyone who was struggling to feed their pets to pop into their local pet food bank.
No voucher is needed to receive food for pets, and they also provide leads, toys, balls, bowls, harnesses and even animal climbing frames.
Chris said he had initially been too embarrassed to go for "a handout".
But he said: "Mike puts you at ease. He inspires happiness and is an incredible guy who is worth his weight in gold and helps you in any way he can.
"If it wasn't for the pet food bank I would have had to think about giving up my cats, which would have had a detrimental effect on my mental health.
"The pet food bank is a lifeline. I get so much from my cats, their cuddles make my day better and I talk to them more than I do humans."
Chris said he only had to tell Mike how many pets he had, and he worked out how much food would be needed.
"A big part of why I'm ill comes from the stress of financial worries," added Chris.
"I can't think of anything worse than worrying about how you are going to feed your pets.
"So now even when I'm short of money, I know I can feed my boys."