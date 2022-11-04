Man in court charged with double murder at Edinburgh flat
A 65-year-old man has appeared in court accused of a double murder in Edinburgh.
Ian MacLeod is charged with murdering two men, aged 37 and 66, at a block of flats in the city's Greendykes Road.
He was remanded in custody at Edinburgh Sheriff Court and will appear again within eight days.
Emergency services were called to the Greendykes House flats in Craigmillar at 20:25 on Tuesday. The men were pronounced dead at the scene.
Another man, aged 40, was also arrested in connection with the deaths.
Detective Chief Inspector Susan Balfour, of the major investigation team, said: "We understand that this is an upsetting incident for the local community and I would urge anyone with concerns to speak to one of our officers."