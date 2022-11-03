Man, 65, charged over two deaths in Edinburgh murder inquiry
A 65-year-old man has been charged in a murder inquiry, after the deaths of two men at a block of flats in Edinburgh.
Police were called to Greendykes House in the Craigmillar area of the city just before 20:30 on Tuesday. A second man, aged 40, was also arrested.
Officers said two men, aged 66 and 37, were pronounced dead at the scene and their next of kin had been made aware.
Police Scotland said the deaths were being treated as suspicious and a murder inquiry was ongoing.
Det Ch Insp Susan Balfour, of the Major Investigation Team, said: "Our thoughts are very much with the families and friends of both men at what is a very difficult time for them.
"We understand that this is an upsetting incident for the community. We have a dedicated team of officers in the area working on this investigation."
The 65-year-old charged in connection with the deaths is expected to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Friday.