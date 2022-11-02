Men arrested after two found dead in Edinburgh flats
Two men have been arrested after two men died in an incident at a high-rise block of flats in Edinburgh.
Police were called to Greendykes House in the Craigmillar area of the city just before 20:30 on Tuesday.
Two men were pronounced dead at the scene.
A spokesman for Police Scotland said two men, aged 65 and 40, had been arrested in connection with the deaths. Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.
