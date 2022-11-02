Girl, 19, dies after collapsing at Terminal V festival
A teenage girl has died after attending a Halloween rave in Edinburgh.
Maya Nager fell ill at the Terminal V electronic music festival in the Royal Highland Centre at Ingliston on Saturday evening.
The 19-year-old was taken to the city's Royal Infirmary. She died in hospital on Monday morning.
Police Scotland said it was investigating the circumstances of the teenager's death.
A spokeswoman said: "We were made aware of a 19-year-old woman taking unwell at an event in the Ingliston area of Edinburgh, around 18:00 on Saturday, 29 October. She was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment but sadly died on Monday, 31 October."
Police said inquiries were ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the incident.
Terminal V bills itself as Scotland's largest electronic music festival. Its first event was in Edinburgh in 2017 and it now takes place twice a year at the Royal Highland Centre, at Easter and Halloween.
A spokeswoman for the organisers said: "We are absolutely devastated at this news and our deepest sympathies are with the family. We continue to assist the police with their inquiries".
The event was given the go-ahead at Edinburgh City Council's licencing sub-committee meeting on 3 October, despite concerns raised by police after previous events were marred by drug-taking and hospitalisations.