Man, 36, arrested after attempted murder in Livingston
A 36-year-old man has been arrested after an attempted murder in West Lothian.
Police were called out to reports of a man injured on Shiel Walk, Livingston, at about 00:15.
The 53-year-old man was taken by ambulance to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, where hospital staff described his condition as serious but stable.
Police Scotland has appealed for any witnesses to come forward.
Det Sg John Bowerbank said: "As our inquiries progress I would appeal to anyone who witnessed this incident take place, or anyone who was in the area at the time, who has any information that will assist our investigation."
