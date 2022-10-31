I can't afford to heat my flat - but free coats keep me warm
Dave Smith couldn't believe it when he saw that a shop in his local mall was allowing people to take coats for free with no questions asked.
The 48-year-old was intrigued and went inside to check it was really true.
"I was told I could take as many as I needed and I didn't even have to take them to the shop counter to show what I had taken," he said.
"I can't afford to buy a coat so I was delighted."
He took a thick winter coat from the rail outside the Leith Collective, which operates an exchange scheme in Edinburgh's Ocean Terminal.
Since then Dave has returned for further coats, and now wears two on top of each other to keep himself warm in his rented flat in Leith.
He is on a tight budget, living on £160 a week employment support allowance which he receives due to his bipolar disorder.
Dave's home has no gas central heating.
"There are just electric heaters and they are very expensive. After paying for everything else it will be a struggle to put them on this winter, so I'll leave them off," says Dave.
"I had a coat but it wasn't very thick, so I got two thick ones from the rail and I now wear them both in the house.
"It's not very comfortable but it's better than being cold. It's hard feeling cold all the time and you don't get used to it."
Sara Thomson is the founder of the Leith Collective, which sells crafts by 130 makers who use only recycled materials.
She estimated that 1,000 coats had already been taken from the rail outside her shop this year.
"I started this coat exchange when I saw my son's coats in my hall doing nothing because he had outgrown them," she said.
"I wanted to offer them to someone but didn't know who, so I decided to use my shop."
She also asked the makers who sell goods in her shop to bring in their spare coats.
"It all grew from there as there was clearly a need," she said.
"This is the biggest year we have ever had with the coats and we need more than ever to keep up with demand."
She said she kept the rail outside her shop so people did not feel they had to ask.
"People can just take them. You need a voucher to go to a food bank, but I didn't want that.
"I don't want to ask people questions. I want them to feel they can help themselves.
"This is an exchange and is for anyone. This should in turn help towards more sustainable living in the long-term."
People can donate coats to Leith Collective's shops in Ocean Terminal and Fort Kinnaird in Edinburgh, and the St Enoch Centre in Glasgow.
Father-of-three Dave, who does voluntary work, moved out of the family home in East Lothian when he and his wife separated six years ago.
He said that he never switches on his hot water, but boils a kettle when he needs hot water to wash the dishes.
"It's a sad state of affairs that the basics aren't met for whatever income you have," he said.
"It would be lovely to live without worrying about the costs of heating your home."
However, he was very grateful to be able to get his free coats from the Leith Collective.
"The coat exchange is great because it is open to everyone and doesn't matter what your situation is.
"Nobody asked me any questions."