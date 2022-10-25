Pet Shop Boys to headline Edinburgh's Hogmanay celebrations
- Published
Pet Shop Boys have been announced as the headline act at this year's Hogmanay celebrations in Edinburgh.
The duo, made up of Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe, previously played at the event in 2013.
They will be performing at the Concert in the Gardens in Princes Street as the city brings in the new year with its traditional firework display.
Last week it was announced that just 30,000 tickets will be on sale for the street party - half the usual capacity.
There will be a further 10,000 tickets sold for the Concert in the Gardens.
Organisers said it would be a smaller event due to it being the first Hogmanay since Covid restrictions were in place.
Edinburgh's Hogmanay and Winter Festivals are returning after a two-year absence.
Pet Shop Boys, who headlined at Glastonbury this year, will be playing their greatest hits.
They recently returned home from North America where they played a sold-out co-headline tour with New Order at venues including Madison Square Garden in New York and the Hollywood Bowl in LA.
In a statement they said: "2022 has been an incredible year, when we have loved being able to perform again after the restrictions arising from the pandemic.
"We can't think of a better way to round off this year than by celebrating the start of 2023 in Edinburgh."
Tickets for Concert in the Gardens go on general sale at 10:00 on Friday.
Penny Dougherty and William Burdett-Coutts from event producers Unique Assembly, said "As we celebrate the return of Edinburgh's Hogmanay, we are delighted to welcome back one of the greatest pop duos of all time and one of the festival's most successful headliners - Pet Shop Boys.
"Who better to help us kick-start Scotland's premier New Year festival, bringing Hogmanay back Home?"
The whole of Princes Street will be closed but most of the facilities will be in the west end of the street.
Revellers will also be given new high-tech wristbands so they can create patterns in time with music played by DJs on the night.