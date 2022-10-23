Fire engulfs two lorries at Tesco warehouse in Livingston
Firefighters have tackled a blaze that engulfed two articulated lorries at a Tesco warehouse in West Lothian.
Six crews were called to the scene on Carnegie Road in the Deans Industrial Estate, Livingston, at about 22:00 on Friday.
They found the vehicles alight in a loading bay, but the fire did not spread to the nearby building.
The blaze was extinguished in the early hours on Saturday and there were no casualties.
The BBC understands the warehouse was evacuated at the time of the fire, but is now operating as normal.