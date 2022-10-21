Sophie Ellis-Bextor to headline Edinburgh's pre-Hogmanay family event
Edinburgh is to stage a pre-Hogmanay "disco party" in Princes Street Gardens - headlined by Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Altered Images.
The family event will be held the night before the city's main Hogmanay show on 30 December in the Ross Bandstand.
Running from 19:30 to 22:00, the Night Afore Concert will also feature Forth 1 DJ Boogie.
The headline act for Edinburgh's Hogmanay on 31 December is to be revealed next week.
Ellis-Bextor gained a new audience in 2020 when her Kitchen Discos, performed at home during lockdown with her five sons and recorded by her musician husband Richard Jones, were watched by 40 million people across the world.
She said "Edinburgh's New Year celebrations are legendary, and I can't wait to get the party started with new friends from all over the world. Dancing shoes and singing voices are a must for everyone."
Altered Images singer Clare Grogan, said "Honestly thrilled to be part of this Night Afore Party with Sophie.
"We all know how much Scotland loves to party, so being one of the cheerleaders is a privilege."