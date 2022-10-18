Three charged over death of Blair Gault in Livingston attack
Two women, aged 53 and 55, and a 52-year-old man have been charged in connection with the death of Blair Gault in West Lothian last year.
Mr Gault, 32, was found seriously injured on a footpath in Livingston in the early hours of 16 November.
He died at the scene of what police described as a "sustained and violent" attack.
The three people charged are due to appear at Livingston Sheriff Court on Wednesday.
Five arrests were previously made in connection with Mr Gault's death.