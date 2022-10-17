Victim 'filled with fury' over Fettes School abuse investigation
- Published
An alleged victim of child sex abuse at an Edinburgh school said he was "filled with fury" that Scottish prosecutors "wasted years" trying to extradite his ex-teacher from South Africa.
The 83-year-old taught at the Edinburgh private school, Fettes College, in the 1970s.
An extradition hearing is due to take place later this month.
The Crown Office said it had been a complex investigation and knew it had been difficult for those involved.
The man - who we have called Alan to hide his identity - told BBC Radio Scotland's Drivetime programme the abuse he experienced as a child hit him "like an express train" in his early 20s.
Broadcaster Nicky Campbell is one of the former pupils who has also made allegations about the pensioner.
Alan said he turned to alcohol and was "filled with inexplicable anger" but felt "enormous relief" when he contacted the Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry.
He reported his former teacher, who the BBC is not naming, to police in April 2020.
He said his case was twice rejected by the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS), who said it was not in the public interest.
"It wasn't until July last year that the Crown wrote to me to say that actually we've reversed our decision and we will be pursing it," he said.
"They wasted 246 days of valuable time and when you consider my abuser is elderly, time is of the essence."
Now he has been informed that an "admin error" by South African authorities could mean the pensioner never returns to Scotland to face a trial.
He said he had received a letter from the Crown Office last week telling him the error is likely to mean the full diet of allegations against the teacher will not be heard by the South African court.
Alan said: "This news cases aren't going to be included is an utter bombshell.
"I feel like I've wasted the last two years.
"You expect an organisation like the Crown Office to be on the ball, to be professional once they have everything they need to make things happen and they have failed, they have failed miserably."
'Complex investigation'
He has now written to the Crown Office asking what the admin error is.
He said he was "sorry to say" he did not think he would be extradited because the process with the Crown Office had taken so long and time was running out due to his former teacher's age.
"We find out two weeks before his review hearing that our cases aren't going to be included.
"I'm filled with fury. I and others feel we have been doing the Crown's job for them."
South Africa approved the UK's extradition request in 2020.
The former teacher lodged an appeal which is due to be heard in October.
The man taught at Fettes College and Edinburgh Academy, where Campbell says he witnessed the sexual abuse of a fellow pupil.
The broadcaster also said he was sexually assaulted at the school by a second teacher, who is now dead, and physically assaulted by a third.
A spokesperson for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service said: "This has been a complex investigation and COPFS appreciates that it has been difficult for all those involved.
"In order to protect any future proceedings and to preserve the rights of the complainers, the Crown will not comment further at this stage."