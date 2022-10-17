Edinburgh's Hogmanay: Capacity to be cut by half
- Published
Edinburgh's Hogmanay street party is to have half the capacity this year with just 30,000 tickets going up for sale.
Organisers said the party atmosphere would remain the same as they would arrange the stages in a smaller area of Princes Street.
There will be a further 10,000 tickets sold for the Concert in the Gardens in Princes Street Gardens.
Organisers said the event would be smaller due to it being the first Hogmanay since Covid restrictions.
In previous years about 60,000 have been allowed in to the street party with a further 10,000 into Princes Street Gardens for the headline event.
The whole of Princes Street will be closed but most of the facilities will be in the West End of the street.
Revellers will also be given new high-tech wristbands so they can create patterns in time with music played by DJs on the night.
Ticket prices have risen by £2 to £27.50 since it was last held in 2019/2020.
Edinburgh residents will be able to get their usual £5 discount with an EH postcode.
A partnership between Unique Events and Assembly Festival, called Unique Assembly, will deliver the Hogmanay festival.
It was revealed last week that the partnership will run Edinburgh's Christmas as well.
Penny Dougherty of Unique Events and William Burdett-Coutts of Assembly Festival, said "We can't wait to welcome people back to celebrate in Edinburgh at the home of Hogmanay."
Val Walker, City of Edinburgh Council's culture and communities convener said: "Edinburgh is truly the home of Hogmanay and we're very much looking forward to the return of the world-renowned street party. Revellers can expect an unforgettable firework and light show, and a new level of involvement with the addition of the personal LED wristbands. I can't wait to see it.
"Edinburgh's Hogmanay remains the place to be to bring in the bells and this year will be no exception."