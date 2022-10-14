Cannabis farm worth £1m found after Cowdenbeath High Street fire
- Published
More than £1m of drugs has been seized after police called to a fire in Fife discovered a cannabis farm.
Emergency services were called to a building on Cowdenbeath High Street at about 09:50 on 27 September.
After the fire was put out, officers found a cannabis "cultivation" with an estimated street value of more than £1m.
Police, who are appealing for information, said no-one was injured in the incident.
Four fire engines were deployed to the scene, where crews tackled the blaze for around six hours.
Det Insp Kieran Marsh, of West Fife CID, said: "Officers continue to carry out extensive inquiries into both the fire and the cannabis cultivation discovered within the property.
"I am appealing to anyone who may have any information about this incident to come forward.
"I am also particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have seen people in and around the affected properties in the weeks leading up to the incident."