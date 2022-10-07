Woman charged following teenage girl's M8 crash death
A 38-year-old woman has been charged in connection with road traffic offences following a 14-year-old girl's crash death last year.
The collision happened on the M8 westbound, near junction 4A for Whitburn, on Sunday 17 October.
It involved a brown Ford Focus and a black Volkswagen Golf.
The teenager, who was a passenger in the Ford Focus, was taken to hospital where she died a week later. A six-year-old boy was critically injured.