Putin ally Nikonov stripped of Edinburgh University degree
- Published
An ally of Russian president Vladimir Putin has been stripped of his honorary degree by the University of Edinburgh.
Russian MP Vyacheslav Nikonov was given the award in 2012 for his role in a Russian state-backed cultural foundation which has a base at the university.
But a university review has now ruled the degree should be withdrawn.
Mr Nikonov is on both US and UK government sanction lists as a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
A member of the Russian State Duma and Putin's United Russia party, Mr Nikonov also hosts a current affairs show.
The politician's honorary degree came after the Russkiy Mir Foundation contributed £241,949 to fund the Princess Dashkova Russian Centre at the University of Edinburgh.
In a statement on its website, the University of Edinburgh said: "In line with others in the sector, we have been reviewing our relationships with Russia.
"We have formally confirmed withdrawal of the honorary degree awarded to the head of the Ruskiy Mir Foundation, Vyacheslav Nikonov.
"We do not have any institutional partnerships with Russian universities or organisations, so our current links are limited to individual academic projects and exchange programmes."
The university also said it had instructed its investment managers to divest its Russian investment holdings "at the earliest opportunity".