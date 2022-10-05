Motorcyclist, 28, dies in crash on A917 near Elie
A 28-year-old motorcyclist has died in a crash on the A917 in Fife.
The man was riding a Kawasaki ZX9 which left the road near Elie at around 21:50 on Tuesday. Emergency services attended but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
He was riding with a second man on a Suzuki scrambler style motorcycle. He was not involved in the crash and was uninjured.
An investigation was carried out and the road reopened around 03:45.
Sgt Colin Morrison, of Police Scotland's road policing unit, said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man involved in this incident.
"We are working to establish the full circumstances and would urge anyone who has any information to get in touch."
