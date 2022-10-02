Two men charged over 'assault' on Prince Andrew heckler
Two men have been charged over the alleged assault of a man who heckled Prince Andrew as he walked behind the Queen's coffin in Edinburgh.
Footage showed a 22-year-old man, who has been charged with breach of the peace, shouting at the prince on the Royal Mile on 12 September.
Two men, both 34, have now been charged after allegedly dragging the heckler to the ground.
Police Scotland said a report would be sent to the procurator fiscal.