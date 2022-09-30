Councils reschedule school holiday after royal funeral
- Published
Several councils have planned a school closure to replace a holiday missed by the Queen's funeral bank holiday.
City of Edinburgh Council and East Lothian Council have confirmed schools will be closed on Monday 24 October.
An inset day will be held on Tuesday 25 October, and pupils will return to school on Wednesday 26 October.
Midlothian Council are also considering a closure on the same dates, with councillors expected to make a decision on Tuesday.
In a letter sent to parents, City of Edinburgh Council said an exemption had been granted by Scottish ministers after schools were closed on 19 September for the state funeral.
It said: "This exceptional school closure is an additional day to replace that holiday."
There had been a planned school holiday on 19 September, before the public bank holiday was approved by King Charles III.
East Ayrshire council had also planned a bank holiday on that date although the school closure was rescheduled for Tuesday 20 September.