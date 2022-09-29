Edinburgh council agrees powers to regulate short-term lets
Edinburgh's city council has agreed new powers to regulate Airbnb-style short-term lets.
The licencing scheme will allow the authority to restrict tenements and shared door properties being used, and ensure that correct planning permission and safety checks are in place.
The scheme is in addition to the city's short-term let control area, which will be introduced on 1 October.
Around a third of Scotland's short-term lets are located in the capital.
It follows concern that such lettings have exacerbated housing shortages and fuelled anti-social behaviour.
In the control area, the change of use of an entire dwelling to a short-term let, that is not someone's principal home, will require planning permission.
The plans were described as "restrictive and anti-business" by the Association of Scotland's Self-Caterers, which said the city's real problem was a lack of house building.
The council's regulatory convener, Cllr Neil Ross, said: "The new licensing scheme will give us greater control over where lets are situated.
"Issues of safety and anti-social behaviour have been having a detrimental effect on our residents.
"So I'm pleased to see the new scheme will make sure licence holders meet the right safety requirements and occupancy levels and that they will have to obtain the correct planning permission."